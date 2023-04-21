Unusual Call Option Trade in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Worth $412.50K

On April 21, 2023 at 11:00:24 ET an unusually large $412.50K block of Call contracts in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) was bought, with a strike price of $63.00 / share, expiring in 14 day(s) (on May 5, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.55 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.95th percentile of all recent large trades made in LVS options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1282 funds or institutions reporting positions in Las Vegas Sands. This is an increase of 112 owner(s) or 9.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LVS is 0.39%, an increase of 26.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.22% to 399,394K shares. The put/call ratio of LVS is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.34% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Las Vegas Sands is $66.66. The forecasts range from a low of $62.42 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 8.34% from its latest reported closing price of $61.53.

The projected annual revenue for Las Vegas Sands is $8,189MM, an increase of 54.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American International Group holds 90K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 99.88% over the last quarter.

FMDGX - Fidelity Mid Cap Growth Index Fund holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 24.37% over the last quarter.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST T. Rowe Price Diversified Real Growth Portfolio holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 20.15% over the last quarter.

Royal London Asset Management holds 116K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares, representing an increase of 5.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 20.66% over the last quarter.

JFIVX - 500 Index Trust NAV holds 66K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 21.75% over the last quarter.

Las Vegas Sands Background Information

Las Vegas Sands is the world's preeminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts. The Company delivers unrivaled economic benefits to the communities in which it operates.

