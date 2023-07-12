Unusual Call Option Trade in KraneShares Trust - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) Worth $944.49K

On July 12, 2023 at 09:43:36 ET an unusually large $944.49K block of Call contracts in KraneShares Trust - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) was bought, with a strike price of $29.00 / share, expiring in 128 day(s) (on November 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.78 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.71th percentile of all recent large trades made in KWEB options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 319 funds or institutions reporting positions in KraneShares Trust - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KWEB is 1.10%, an increase of 18.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.70% to 112,759K shares. The put/call ratio of KWEB is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rafferty Asset Management holds 5,687K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,438K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KWEB by 12.60% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 5,609K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,925K shares, representing an increase of 12.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KWEB by 51.79% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 5,598K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,053K shares, representing a decrease of 25.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KWEB by 36.30% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 5,424K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,845K shares, representing an increase of 29.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KWEB by 66.50% over the last quarter.

CWEB - Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Shares holds 5,006K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,948K shares, representing a decrease of 18.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KWEB by 2.00% over the last quarter.

