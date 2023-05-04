Unusual Call Option Trade in Kinross Gold (KGC) Worth $265.00K

On May 4, 2023 at 10:56:24 ET an unusually large $265.00K block of Call contracts in Kinross Gold (KGC) was sold, with a strike price of $5.50 / share, expiring in 106 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.84 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.84th percentile of all recent large trades made in KGC options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 490 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinross Gold. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KGC is 0.25%, a decrease of 14.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.30% to 893,947K shares. The put/call ratio of KGC is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.09% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kinross Gold is 6.02. The forecasts range from a low of 3.51 to a high of $7.74. The average price target represents an increase of 14.09% from its latest reported closing price of 5.28.

The projected annual revenue for Kinross Gold is 3,699MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.27.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 146,172K shares representing 11.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 138,887K shares, representing an increase of 4.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGC by 6.80% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 70,356K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,406K shares, representing a decrease of 7.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGC by 99.96% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 65,092K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,704K shares, representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGC by 16.81% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 48,059K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,963K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGC by 10.49% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 27,008K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,196K shares, representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGC by 0.76% over the last quarter.

Kinross Gold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana. Its focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining.

