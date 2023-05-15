Unusual Call Option Trade in Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Worth $32.85K

On May 15, 2023 at 11:33:21 ET an unusually large $32.85K block of Call contracts in Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) was sold, with a strike price of $3.00 / share, expiring in 32 day(s) (on June 16, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kandi Technologies Group. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNDI is 0.02%, a decrease of 25.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.04% to 4,729K shares. The put/call ratio of KNDI is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.92% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kandi Technologies Group is 5.10. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 56.92% from its latest reported closing price of 3.25.

The projected annual revenue for Kandi Technologies Group is 148MM, an increase of 27.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 1,085K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,027K shares, representing an increase of 5.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNDI by 6.54% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 648K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares, representing an increase of 38.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNDI by 99.13% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 547K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing an increase of 54.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNDI by 48,220.92% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 414K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares, representing an increase of 6.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNDI by 20.14% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 278K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 268K shares, representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNDI by 7.59% over the last quarter.

Kandi Technologies Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company”) is a listed company on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange and conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. (“Kandi Vehicles”). The Company, located at lakeside of beautiful Hu Hai Tang, Jinhua City, Zhejiang Province, China, is a modern enterprise integrating research, development, production and sales of all kinds of vehicles, qualifies as High and New Technology Enterprise (“HNTE”) in the PRC and ranks on China’s top 500 machinery industry, and as well as a member of the Sino-US Clean Automobile Alliance.The Company’s primary business operations consist of researching, developing, manufacturing and commercializing pure EV products, smart battery swap equipment, off-road vehicles and EV parts including battery packs, motors, controllers and air conditioning units, etc.The Company’s subsidiaries include Jinhua Kandi New Energy Vehicle Co., Ltd, SC Autosports, LLC, Zhejiang Smart Battery Swap Technology Co., Ltd, China Battery Exchange (Zhejiang) Technology Co., Ltd, Yongkang Scrou Electric Co., Ltd, Kandi Electric Vehicles (Hainan) Co., Ltd, .

