Unusual Call Option Trade in JPMorgan Chase & (JPM) Worth $679.91K

On March 31, 2023 at 15:19:44 ET an unusually large $679.91K block of Call contracts in JPMorgan Chase & (JPM) was bought, with a strike price of $130.00 / share, expiring in 112 days (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.60 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 94.03 percentile of all recent large trades made in JPM options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.98% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for JPMorgan Chase & is $159.62. The forecasts range from a low of $133.32 to a high of $198.45. The average price target represents an increase of 23.98% from its latest reported closing price of $128.75.

The projected annual revenue for JPMorgan Chase & is $142,687MM, an increase of 26.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $13.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5053 funds or institutions reporting positions in JPMorgan Chase &. This is an increase of 227 owner(s) or 4.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JPM is 1.09%, an increase of 7.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.10% to 2,363,227K shares. The put/call ratio of JPM is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 89,158K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87,487K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 20.77% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 67,807K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,478K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 20.58% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 55,563K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,389K shares, representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 27.28% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 53,068K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,990K shares, representing an increase of 26.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 65.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 51,249K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,166K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 21.19% over the last quarter.

JPMorgan Chase & Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.4 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands.

