Unusual Call Option Trade in JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Worth $454.82K

On May 2, 2023 at 12:58:29 ET an unusually large $454.82K block of Call contracts in JPMorgan Chase (JPM) was bought, with a strike price of $145.00 / share, expiring in 80 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.96 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.48th percentile of all recent large trades made in JPM options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5028 funds or institutions reporting positions in JPMorgan Chase. This is an increase of 135 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JPM is 1.00%, a decrease of 5.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.42% to 2,355,122K shares. The put/call ratio of JPM is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.91% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for JPMorgan Chase is $162.25. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $201.60. The average price target represents an increase of 14.91% from its latest reported closing price of $141.20.

The projected annual revenue for JPMorgan Chase is $142,687MM, an increase of 10.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $13.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Coastal Capital Group holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 2.75% over the last quarter.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ holds 30K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ackerman Capital Advisors holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. holds 2,205K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,958K shares, representing an increase of 11.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 23.31% over the last quarter.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp holds 23K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 99.89% over the last quarter.

JPMorgan Chase Background Information

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.4 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands.

