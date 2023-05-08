Unusual Call Option Trade in Joint (JYNT) Worth $447.02K

On May 8, 2023 at 13:41:54 ET an unusually large $447.02K block of Call contracts in Joint (JYNT) was sold, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 74 day(s) (on July 21, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in Joint. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JYNT is 0.07%, a decrease of 46.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.31% to 14,255K shares. The put/call ratio of JYNT is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 100.49% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Joint is 30.29. The forecasts range from a low of 15.66 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 100.49% from its latest reported closing price of 15.11.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Joint is 124MM, an increase of 14.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bandera Partners holds 2,530K shares representing 17.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,395K shares, representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JYNT by 99.89% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,077K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,091K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JYNT by 20.10% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 562K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares, representing an increase of 61.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JYNT by 115.48% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 461K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 451K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JYNT by 38.53% over the last quarter.

Skylands Capital holds 427K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 446K shares, representing a decrease of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JYNT by 106,385.85% over the last quarter.

Joint Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With nearly 600 locations nationwide and over eight million patient visits annually, The Joint is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named on Franchise Times 'Top 200+ Franchises' and Entrepreneur's 'Franchise 500®' lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail.

See all Joint regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.