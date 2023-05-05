Unusual Call Option Trade in Joby Aviation (JOBY) Worth $14.94K

On May 5, 2023 at 10:42:05 ET an unusually large $14.94K block of Call contracts in Joby Aviation (JOBY) was sold, with a strike price of $4.50 / share, expiring in 14 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.07 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 83.71th percentile of all recent large trades made in JOBY options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Joby Aviation. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 5.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JOBY is 0.40%, a decrease of 8.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.18% to 201,596K shares. The put/call ratio of JOBY is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.61% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Joby Aviation is 7.01. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 64.61% from its latest reported closing price of 4.26.

The projected annual revenue for Joby Aviation is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.62.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Intel holds 43,541K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,041K shares, representing a decrease of 5.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JOBY by 12.57% over the last quarter.

Capricorn Investment Group holds 40,956K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Delta Air Lines holds 11,044K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company.

Baillie Gifford holds 7,686K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,648K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,360K shares, representing an increase of 16.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JOBY by 14.08% over the last quarter.

Joby Aviation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Joby Aviation is a California-headquartered transportation company developing an all-electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft which it intends to operate as part of a fast, quiet, and convenient air taxi service beginning in 2024. The aircraft, which can travel up to 150 miles on a single charge, can transport a pilot and four passengers at speeds of up to 200 mph. It is designed to help reduce urban congestion and accelerate the shift to sustainable modes of transit. Founded in 2009, Joby employs more than 800 people, with offices in Santa Cruz, San Carlos, and Marina, California, as well as Washington D.C. and Munich, Germany.

