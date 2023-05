Unusual Call Option Trade in JFrog (FROG) Worth $130.00K

On May 4, 2023 at 11:40:52 ET an unusually large $130.00K block of Call contracts in JFrog (FROG) was bought, with a strike price of $22.50 / share, expiring in 260 day(s) (on January 19, 2024).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in JFrog. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 9.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FROG is 0.47%, a decrease of 20.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.04% to 68,455K shares. The put/call ratio of FROG is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.59% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for JFrog is 27.54. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 55.59% from its latest reported closing price of 17.70.

The projected annual revenue for JFrog is 366MM, an increase of 30.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.09.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gemini Israel Funds IV holds 8,577K shares representing 8.42% ownership of the company.

Insight Holdings Group holds 4,854K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,748K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. holds 3,401K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,016K shares, representing a decrease of 18.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,781K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,231K shares, representing an increase of 55.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 111.05% over the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 2,466K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,389K shares, representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 11.53% over the last quarter.

JFrog Background Information

JFrog is on a mission to enable continuous updates through liquid software, empowering developers to code high-quality applications that securely flow to end-users with zero downtime. JFrog is the creator of Artifactory, the heart of the end-to-end Universal DevOps platform for automating, managing, securing, distributing, and monitoring all types of technologies. JFrog products are available as open-source, on-premise, and on the cloud on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. As a leading universal, highly available enterprise DevOps solution, the JFrog platform empowers customers with trusted and expedited software releases from code-to-production. JFrog is trusted by more than 5,600 customers, and top global brands depend on JFrog to manage their binaries for their mission-critical applications. JFrog is privately held with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

