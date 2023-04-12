Unusual Call Option Trade in JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Worth $80.42K

On April 12, 2023 at 11:08:24 ET an unusually large $80.42K block of Call contracts in JetBlue Airways (JBLU) was bought, with a strike price of $7.00 / share, expiring in 9 days (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.26 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 89.16 percentile of all recent large trades made in JBLU options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.61% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for JetBlue Airways is $8.92. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 23.61% from its latest reported closing price of $7.22.

The projected annual revenue for JetBlue Airways is $10,086MM, an increase of 10.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 701 funds or institutions reporting positions in JetBlue Airways. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 3.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBLU is 0.27%, an increase of 180.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.25% to 256,361K shares. The put/call ratio of JBLU is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,262K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 10,002K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,459K shares, representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 9.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,944K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,819K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 8.60% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith & holds 9,608K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,095K shares, representing an increase of 15.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 1.83% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,345K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,221K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 8.15% over the last quarter.

Jetblue Airways Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America.

