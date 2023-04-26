Unusual Call Option Trade in JELD-WEN Holding (JELD) Worth $29.43K

On April 26, 2023 at 15:52:29 ET an unusually large $29.43K block of Call contracts in JELD-WEN Holding (JELD) was bought, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 177 day(s) (on October 20, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 388 funds or institutions reporting positions in JELD-WEN Holding. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 5.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JELD is 0.11%, a decrease of 6.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 94,032K shares. The put/call ratio of JELD is 2.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.32% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for JELD-WEN Holding is $12.87. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $17.32. The average price target represents an increase of 7.32% from its latest reported closing price of $11.99.

The projected annual revenue for JELD-WEN Holding is $4,773MM, a decrease of 6.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.27.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 72K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 296K shares, representing a decrease of 4,866.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JELD by 98.61% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA T. Rowe Price Asset Allocation Growth Portfolio Class 1 holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 81K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing an increase of 12.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JELD by 18.73% over the last quarter.

Clear Street Markets holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

JELD-WEN Holding Background Information

JELD-WEN, founded in 1960, is one of the world's largest door and window manufacturers, operating manufacturing facilities in 20 countries located primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN designs, produces and distributes an extensive range of interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for use in the new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. JELD-WEN is a recognized leader in manufacturing energy-efficient products and has been an ENERGY STAR® Partner since 1998. Our products are marketed globally under the JELD-WEN® brand, along with several market-leading regional brands such as Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Trend® in Australia.

