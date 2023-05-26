Unusual Call Option Trade in Jabil (JBL) Worth $222.40K

On May 26, 2023 at 12:48:23 ET an unusually large $222.40K block of Call contracts in Jabil (JBL) was bought, with a strike price of $95.00 / share, expiring in 21 day(s) (on June 16, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jabil. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBL is 0.34%, an increase of 31.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.15% to 140,844K shares. The put/call ratio of JBL is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.31% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jabil is 94.73. The forecasts range from a low of 78.78 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 7.31% from its latest reported closing price of 88.28.

The projected annual revenue for Jabil is 34,863MM, a decrease of 0.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.27.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Texas Yale Capital holds 8,424K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,449K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 114,231.86% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,232K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,641K shares, representing an increase of 41.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 104.50% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,365K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,112K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,158K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 22.35% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 4,066K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,584K shares, representing an increase of 11.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 39.68% over the last quarter.

Jabil Declares $0.08 Dividend

On April 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $88.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.36%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.81%, the lowest has been 0.37%, and the highest has been 1.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.48 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Jabil Background Information

Jabil Background Information

Jabil is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment.

