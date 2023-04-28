Unusual Call Option Trade in IVERIC bio (ISEE) Worth $435.20K

On April 28, 2023 at 15:04:17 ET an unusually large $435.20K block of Call contracts in IVERIC bio (ISEE) was bought, with a strike price of $36.00 / share, expiring in 21 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.51 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 94.29th percentile of all recent large trades made in ISEE options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 473 funds or institutions reporting positions in IVERIC bio. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 12.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISEE is 0.36%, an increase of 14.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.83% to 162,736K shares. The put/call ratio of ISEE is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.50% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for IVERIC bio is $32.47. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 0.50% from its latest reported closing price of $32.31.

The projected annual revenue for IVERIC bio is $13MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.54.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 356K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 556K shares, representing a decrease of 55.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISEE by 39.29% over the last quarter.

Neo Ivy Capital Management holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

FZIPX - Fidelity ZERO Extended Market Index Fund holds 31K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 14.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISEE by 3.61% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Quantbot Technologies holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

IVERIC bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IVERIC bio is a science-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel treatment options for retinal diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The Company is currently developing both therapeutic product candidates for age-related retinal diseases and gene therapy product candidates for orphan inherited retinal diseases.

