Unusual Call Option Trade in IVERIC bio (ISEE) Worth $356.50K

On April 3, 2023 at 12:16:02 ET an unusually large $356.50K block of Call contracts in IVERIC bio (ISEE) was sold, with a strike price of $30.00 / share, expiring in 46 days (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 6.73 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in ISEE options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.66% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for IVERIC bio is $31.79. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 30.66% from its latest reported closing price of $24.33.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for IVERIC bio is $13MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 470 funds or institutions reporting positions in IVERIC bio. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 14.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISEE is 0.35%, an increase of 9.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.75% to 162,060K shares. The put/call ratio of ISEE is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 7,878K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,000K shares, representing an increase of 11.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISEE by 23.13% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 6,750K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,900K shares, representing an increase of 12.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISEE by 10.45% over the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 5,141K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,878K shares, representing an increase of 24.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISEE by 6.90% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,844K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,446K shares, representing an increase of 28.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISEE by 64.69% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,554K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,113K shares, representing a decrease of 12.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISEE by 64.50% over the last quarter.

IVERIC bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IVERIC bio is a science-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel treatment options for retinal diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The Company is currently developing both therapeutic product candidates for age-related retinal diseases and gene therapy product candidates for orphan inherited retinal diseases.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.