Unusual Call Option Trade in IVERIC bio (ISEE) Worth $1,780.50K

On May 17, 2023 at 13:34:35 ET an unusually large $1,780.50K block of Call contracts in IVERIC bio (ISEE) was sold, with a strike price of $25.00 / share, expiring in 2 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 12.15 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in ISEE options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 473 funds or institutions reporting positions in IVERIC bio. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 8.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISEE is 0.36%, an increase of 2.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.90% to 162,808K shares. The put/call ratio of ISEE is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.06% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for IVERIC bio is 40.04. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.06% from its latest reported closing price of 37.05.

The projected annual revenue for IVERIC bio is 13MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.54.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,813K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,844K shares, representing an increase of 28.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISEE by 34.08% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 6,800K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,750K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISEE by 13.57% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 6,500K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,878K shares, representing a decrease of 21.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISEE by 8.28% over the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 5,141K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,687K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,554K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISEE by 64.24% over the last quarter.

IVERIC bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IVERIC bio is a science-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel treatment options for retinal diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The Company is currently developing both therapeutic product candidates for age-related retinal diseases and gene therapy product candidates for orphan inherited retinal diseases.

Key filings for this company:

