Unusual Call Option Trade in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) Worth $450.00K

On April 20, 2023 at 14:20:05 ET an unusually large $450.00K block of Call contracts in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) was bought, with a strike price of $78.00 / share, expiring in 57 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.28 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.91th percentile of all recent large trades made in ITB options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITB is 0.12%, a decrease of 37.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.64% to 18,415K shares. The put/call ratio of ITB is 5.72, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MidWestOne Financial Group holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Retirement Planning Co of New England holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITB by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 354K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Beacon Pointe Advisors holds 14K shares. No change in the last quarter.

J.w. Cole Advisors holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 95.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITB by 44.91% over the last quarter.

