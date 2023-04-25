Unusual Call Option Trade in iShares Silver Trust (SLV) Worth $791.00K

On April 25, 2023 at 13:28:59 ET an unusually large $791.00K block of Call contracts in iShares Silver Trust (SLV) was bought, with a strike price of $25.00 / share, expiring in 143 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.03 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.87th percentile of all recent large trades made in SLV options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 764 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares Silver Trust. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 6.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLV is 0.62%, an increase of 129.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.36% to 118,437K shares. The put/call ratio of SLV is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Beaird Harris Wealth Management holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 1,277K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,114K shares, representing an increase of 12.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLV by 8.97% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Trust holds 18K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Coastal Bridge Advisors holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Eudaimonia Partners holds 12K shares. No change in the last quarter.

