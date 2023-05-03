Unusual Call Option Trade in iShares Silver Trust (SLV) Worth $615.00K

On May 3, 2023 at 10:36:42 ET an unusually large $615.00K block of Call contracts in iShares Silver Trust (SLV) was sold, with a strike price of $25.00 / share, expiring in 135 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.98 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.64th percentile of all recent large trades made in SLV options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 757 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares Silver Trust. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 4.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLV is 0.63%, an increase of 121.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.70% to 119,711K shares. The put/call ratio of SLV is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stevens Capital Management holds 248K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 220K shares, representing an increase of 11.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLV by 99.86% over the last quarter.

Wedbush Securities holds 30K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLV by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Stratos Wealth Advisors holds 152K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing an increase of 12.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLV by 28.34% over the last quarter.

Transform Wealth holds 41K shares.

Harbour Investments holds 30K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 12.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLV by 21.32% over the last quarter.

See all iShares Silver Trust regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.