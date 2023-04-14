Unusual Call Option Trade in iShares Silver Trust (SLV) Worth $479.35K

On April 14, 2023 at 13:02:11 ET an unusually large $479.35K block of Call contracts in iShares Silver Trust (SLV) was bought, with a strike price of $21.00 / share, expiring in 98 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.74 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.71th percentile of all recent large trades made in SLV options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 767 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares Silver Trust. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 8.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLV is 0.61%, an increase of 133.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.79% to 124,117K shares. The put/call ratio of SLV is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Beaumont Financial Partners holds 49K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Summit X holds 10K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Horrell Capital Management holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Sandy Spring Bank holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 7.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLV by 35.65% over the last quarter.

Nicolet Advisory Services holds 11K shares. No change in the last quarter.

