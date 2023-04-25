Unusual Call Option Trade in iShares Silver Trust (SLV) Worth $409.47K

On April 25, 2023 at 13:28:54 ET an unusually large $409.47K block of Call contracts in iShares Silver Trust (SLV) was sold, with a strike price of $25.00 / share, expiring in 143 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.15 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 87.44th percentile of all recent large trades made in SLV options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 764 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares Silver Trust. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 6.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLV is 0.62%, an increase of 129.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.36% to 118,437K shares. The put/call ratio of SLV is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Csenge Advisory Group holds 23K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 11.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLV by 5.76% over the last quarter.

aeris Capital Holding holds 1,410K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Steward Financial Group holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Surevest holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 136.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLV by 59.56% over the last quarter.

Mutual Advisors holds 96K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing an increase of 13.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLV by 15.47% over the last quarter.

