Unusual Call Option Trade in iShares Silver Trust (SLV) Worth $380.00K

On April 13, 2023 at 09:50:56 ET an unusually large $380.00K block of Call contracts in iShares Silver Trust (SLV) was bought, with a strike price of $24.50 / share, expiring in 8 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.40 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 92.71th percentile of all recent large trades made in SLV options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 772 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares Silver Trust. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 8.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLV is 0.60%, an increase of 129.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.19% to 118,203K shares. The put/call ratio of SLV is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Herr Investment Group holds 327K shares.

Leelyn Smith holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

M Holdings Securities holds 41K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 934K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,849K shares, representing a decrease of 204.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLV by 91.74% over the last quarter.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

See all iShares Silver Trust regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.