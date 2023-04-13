Unusual Call Option Trade in iShares Silver Trust (SLV) Worth $1,352.10K

On April 13, 2023 at 10:03:24 ET an unusually large $1,352.10K block of Call contracts in iShares Silver Trust (SLV) was sold, with a strike price of $25.00 / share, expiring in 155 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 7.24 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in SLV options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 772 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares Silver Trust. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 8.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLV is 0.60%, an increase of 129.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.19% to 118,203K shares. The put/call ratio of SLV is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Beaumont Financial Partners holds 49K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Wealthspire Advisors holds 13K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Parsons Capital Management holds 28K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 5.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLV by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Bellwether Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Mercer Global Advisors holds 43K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing a decrease of 22.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLV by 99.91% over the last quarter.

See all iShares Silver Trust regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.