Unusual Call Option Trade in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Worth $5,725.00K

On April 18, 2023 at 10:21:44 ET an unusually large $5,725.00K block of Call contracts in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) was bought, with a strike price of $185.00 / share, expiring in 241 day(s) (on December 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.89 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.04th percentile of all recent large trades made in IWM options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2117 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 4.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IWM is 0.85%, a decrease of 24.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.18% to 311,066K shares. The put/call ratio of IWM is 2.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rathbone Brothers holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 7.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 4.11% over the last quarter.

Bridgeworth holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

New England Asset Management holds 25K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 39.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 87.68% over the last quarter.

Perennial Investment Advisors holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 43.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 66.68% over the last quarter.

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

