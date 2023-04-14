Unusual Call Option Trade in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW) Worth $112.00K

On April 14, 2023 at 11:01:19 ET an unusually large $112.00K block of Call contracts in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW) was bought, with a strike price of $60.00 / share, expiring in 7 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.36 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in EWW options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 200 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 21.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EWW is 0.40%, an increase of 2.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.34% to 18,549K shares. The put/call ratio of EWW is 2.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWW by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 122K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 99.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWW by 35,485.25% over the last quarter.

Toth Financial Advisory holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

CX Institutional holds 134K shares.

Global Retirement Partners holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

