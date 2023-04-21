Unusual Call Option Trade in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) Worth $4,250.00K

On April 21, 2023 at 13:24:20 ET an unusually large $4,250.00K block of Call contracts in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) was bought, with a strike price of $61.00 / share, expiring in 147 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 15.97 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in EWJ options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 8.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EWJ is 0.64%, a decrease of 12.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.64% to 125,493K shares. The put/call ratio of EWJ is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MBXAX - Catalyst holds 284K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWJ by 1.40% over the last quarter.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb holds 22K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWJ by 0.50% over the last quarter.

EFG Asset Management holds 164K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares, representing a decrease of 5.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWJ by 3.56% over the last quarter.

OHIO NATIONAL FUND INC - ON iShares Managed Risk Balanced Portfolio holds 102K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWJ by 6.19% over the last quarter.

Regions Financial holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

