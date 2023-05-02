Unusual Call Option Trade in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Worth $585.00K

On May 2, 2023 at 15:27:39 ET an unusually large $585.00K block of Call contracts in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) was bought, with a strike price of $39.00 / share, expiring in 17 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.34 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 90.60th percentile of all recent large trades made in EEM options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1361 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 6.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EEM is 0.65%, an increase of 42.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.89% to 479,213K shares. The put/call ratio of EEM is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tompkins Financial holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management holds 16K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EEM by 27.13% over the last quarter.

IFG Advisors holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 9.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EEM by 85,853.69% over the last quarter.

Great Valley Advisor Group holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 9.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEM by 99.91% over the last quarter.

BKD Wealth Advisors holds 14K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEM by 4.50% over the last quarter.

