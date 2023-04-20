Unusual Call Option Trade in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Worth $483.00K

On April 20, 2023 at 13:49:27 ET an unusually large $483.00K block of Call contracts in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) was sold, with a strike price of $40.00 / share, expiring in 29 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.17 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 88.55th percentile of all recent large trades made in EEM options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1358 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. This is an increase of 92 owner(s) or 7.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EEM is 0.54%, a decrease of 6.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.24% to 482,714K shares. The put/call ratio of EEM is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Axiom Investment Management holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 100.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEM by 80.83% over the last quarter.

Lido Advisors holds 56K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing a decrease of 17.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEM by 22.81% over the last quarter.

Sageworth Trust holds 24K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Blue Fin Capital holds 68K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing a decrease of 4.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEM by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Manchester Capital Management holds 38K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEM by 9.21% over the last quarter.

