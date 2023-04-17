Unusual Call Option Trade in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Worth $482.60K

On April 17, 2023 at 09:47:53 ET an unusually large $482.60K block of Call contracts in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) was bought, with a strike price of $40.00 / share, expiring in 32 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.32 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 52.81th percentile of all recent large trades made in EEM options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1359 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. This is an increase of 101 owner(s) or 8.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EEM is 0.51%, a decrease of 11.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.79% to 483,385K shares. The put/call ratio of EEM is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Evergreen Capital Management holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEM by 20.02% over the last quarter.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust holds 290K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares, representing an increase of 8.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEM by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Duncker Streett holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Summit Financial holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 425.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEM by 79.46% over the last quarter.

Ayalon Holdings holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EEM by 92,711.64% over the last quarter.

