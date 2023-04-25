News & Insights

Unusual Call Option Trade in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Worth $804.03K

April 25, 2023 — 05:08 pm EDT

On April 25, 2023 at 14:07:15 ET an unusually large $804.03K block of Call contracts in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) was sold, with a strike price of $72.00 / share, expiring in 52 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.37 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 90.48th percentile of all recent large trades made in EFA options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1795 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. This is an increase of 99 owner(s) or 5.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFA is 0.95%, a decrease of 1.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.03% to 582,770K shares. EFA / iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of EFA is 2.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EFA / iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Shares Held by Institutions

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 7,209K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,673K shares, representing an increase of 7.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFA by 8.58% over the last quarter.

CI Private Wealth holds 1,370K shares.

TFG Advisers holds 9K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 6.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFA by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Keybank National Association holds 1,987K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,104K shares, representing a decrease of 5.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFA by 24.37% over the last quarter.

See all iShares MSCI EAFE ETF regulatory filings.

