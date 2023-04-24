Unusual Call Option Trade in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) Worth $855.47K

On April 24, 2023 at 10:29:07 ET an unusually large $855.47K block of Call contracts in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) was sold, with a strike price of $16.00 / share, expiring in 424 day(s) (on June 21, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.29 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 62.56th percentile of all recent large trades made in EWZ options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 294 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EWZ is 0.38%, a decrease of 25.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.52% to 107,581K shares. The put/call ratio of EWZ is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ICCIX - Dynamic International Opportunity Fund Class I holds 15K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 105.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWZ by 44.74% over the last quarter.

River Street Advisors holds 61K shares.

Meitav Dash Investments holds 1,045K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,006K shares, representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWZ by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 77.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWZ by 949.25% over the last quarter.

Capital Markets Trading UK LLP holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

See all iShares MSCI Brazil ETF regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.