Unusual Call Option Trade in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA) Worth $73.12K

On May 1, 2023 at 10:56:47 ET an unusually large $73.12K block of Call contracts in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA) was bought, with a strike price of $24.00 / share, expiring in 81 day(s) (on July 21, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 195 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares MSCI Australia ETF. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EWA is 0.19%, an increase of 15.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.12% to 51,934K shares. The put/call ratio of EWA is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gould Asset Management holds 10K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWA by 2.10% over the last quarter.

Baldwin Brothers holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MBXAX - Catalyst holds 710K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 680K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWA by 2.97% over the last quarter.

Viewpoint Capital Management holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 27.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWA by 13.07% over the last quarter.

EHP Funds holds 18K shares.

See all iShares MSCI Australia ETF regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.