Unusual Call Option Trade in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) Worth $258.44K

On April 25, 2023 at 12:03:03 ET an unusually large $258.44K block of Call contracts in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) was sold, with a strike price of $29.00 / share, expiring in 52 day(s) (on June 16, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 434 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares International Select Dividend ETF. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 4.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDV is 0.31%, an increase of 19.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.31% to 86,472K shares. The put/call ratio of IDV is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Belpointe Asset Management holds 23K shares. No change in the last quarter.

EverSource Wealth Advisors holds 124K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing an increase of 46.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDV by 50.13% over the last quarter.

Investors Research holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

BRYN MAWR TRUST holds 73K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing an increase of 11.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDV by 99.87% over the last quarter.

Moloney Securities Asset Management holds 9K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDV by 99.89% over the last quarter.

