Unusual Call Option Trade in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) Worth $540.00K

On May 10, 2023 at 10:58:16 ET an unusually large $540.00K block of Call contracts in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) was bought, with a strike price of $117.00 / share, expiring in 128 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.01 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.52th percentile of all recent large trades made in TLT options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 933 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 3.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLT is 1.43%, a decrease of 8.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.58% to 215,783K shares. The put/call ratio of TLT is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 28,292K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,037K shares, representing an increase of 46.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLT by 74.25% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 9,316K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,427K shares, representing an increase of 20.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLT by 18.59% over the last quarter.

TMF - Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares holds 5,910K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,732K shares, representing an increase of 53.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLT by 7.74% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 5,339K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,299K shares, representing an increase of 56.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLT by 92.24% over the last quarter.

Rafferty Asset Management holds 5,306K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,388K shares, representing an increase of 55.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLT by 69.86% over the last quarter.

