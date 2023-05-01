Unusual Call Option Trade in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) Worth $467.75K

On May 1, 2023 at 13:26:19 ET an unusually large $467.75K block of Call contracts in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) was sold, with a strike price of $105.00 / share, expiring in 18 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.39 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 91.36th percentile of all recent large trades made in TLT options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 924 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 3.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLT is 1.31%, a decrease of 6.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.80% to 212,204K shares. The put/call ratio of TLT is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eq holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

ISAIX - Voya Strategic Allocation Conservative Portfolio Class I holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 6.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLT by 2.09% over the last quarter.

Hanlon Investment Management holds 68K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing an increase of 49.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLT by 99.82% over the last quarter.

Journey Strategic Wealth holds 53K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing an increase of 10.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLT by 70.27% over the last quarter.

VitalStone Financial holds 12K shares.

