Unusual Call Option Trade in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN due 6 (DJP) Worth $29.98K

On April 18, 2023 at 09:41:07 ET an unusually large $29.98K block of Call contracts in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN due 6 (DJP) was sold, with a strike price of $36.00 / share, expiring in 185 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was � sigmas above the mean, placing it in the th percentile of all recent large trades made in DJP options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN due 6. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 3.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DJP is 0.13%, a decrease of 48.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.07% to 8,928K shares. The put/call ratio of DJP is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cutler Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Nvwm holds 99K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DJP by 49.25% over the last quarter.

MRP Capital Investments holds 35K shares.

Larson Financial Group holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Measured Wealth Private Client Group holds 40K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing a decrease of 21.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DJP by 21.10% over the last quarter.

