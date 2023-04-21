Unusual Call Option Trade in Invitae (NVTA) Worth $27.08K

On April 21, 2023 at 14:30:18 ET an unusually large $27.08K block of Call contracts in Invitae (NVTA) was bought, with a strike price of $1.50 / share, expiring in 28 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 5.03 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in NVTA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 438 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invitae. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 4.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVTA is 0.17%, an increase of 225.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.32% to 219,175K shares. The put/call ratio of NVTA is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 90.37% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Invitae is $2.30. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 90.37% from its latest reported closing price of $1.21.

The projected annual revenue for Invitae is $528MM, an increase of 2.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.64.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State of Wyoming holds 32K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Innovis Asset Management holds 62K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

SWTSX - Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 107K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing an increase of 21.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVTA by 9.17% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 403K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 676K shares, representing a decrease of 67.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVTA by 61.38% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 293K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 296K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVTA by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Invitae Background Information



itae Corporation is a leading medical genetics company whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices.

