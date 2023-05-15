Unusual Call Option Trade in Invesco Capital Management LLC - Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) Worth $2,749.50K

On May 15, 2023 at 12:01:18 ET an unusually large $2,749.50K block of Call contracts in Invesco Capital Management LLC - Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) was sold, with a strike price of $345.00 / share, expiring in 249 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.38 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.02th percentile of all recent large trades made in QQQ options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2539 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco Capital Management LLC - Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1. This is an increase of 141 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QQQ is 1.88%, an increase of 50.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.39% to 245,980K shares. The put/call ratio of QQQ is 1.86, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 21,055K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,041K shares, representing an increase of 38.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 55.25% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 10,893K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,625K shares, representing an increase of 11.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 62.24% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,182K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,301K shares, representing an increase of 47.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 74.19% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 8,075K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,398K shares, representing an increase of 8.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 14.96% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 7,729K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,896K shares, representing a decrease of 28.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 23.87% over the last quarter.

