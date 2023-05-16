Unusual Call Option Trade in Intuit (INTU) Worth $523.27K

On May 16, 2023 at 10:13:30 ET an unusually large $523.27K block of Call contracts in Intuit (INTU) was sold, with a strike price of $470.00 / share, expiring in 66 day(s) (on July 21, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2854 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuit. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 2.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTU is 0.68%, an increase of 8.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.73% to 271,237K shares. The put/call ratio of INTU is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.38% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intuit is 500.31. The forecasts range from a low of 343.40 to a high of $682.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.38% from its latest reported closing price of 426.21.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Intuit is 14,431MM, an increase of 5.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.97.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 15,101K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,661K shares, representing a decrease of 10.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 57.18% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,479K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,249K shares, representing an increase of 23.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 82.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,113K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,998K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 5.86% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,516K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,394K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 5.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,183K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,110K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 7.45% over the last quarter.

Intuit Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intuit’s mission is to power prosperity around the world. The Company is a mission-driven, global financial platform company with products including TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mint, designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives. Intuit platform and products help customers get more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Its innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves more than 50 million customers worldwide.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.