Unusual Call Option Trade in International Paper (IP) Worth $147.78K

On March 31, 2023 at 11:44:37 ET an unusually large $147.78K block of Call contracts in International Paper (IP) was bought, with a strike price of $37.00 / share, expiring in 21 days (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.02 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 76.79 percentile of all recent large trades made in IP options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.02% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for International Paper is $38.42. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 9.02% from its latest reported closing price of $35.24.

The projected annual revenue for International Paper is $21,306MM, an increase of 0.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1499 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Paper. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IP is 0.19%, a decrease of 5.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.77% to 325,603K shares. The put/call ratio of IP is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 26,149K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,118K shares, representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IP by 3.44% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 14,151K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,568K shares, representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IP by 99.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,807K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,773K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IP by 1.20% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,270K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,351K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IP by 0.63% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,223K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,207K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IP by 0.84% over the last quarter.

International Paper Declares $0.46 Dividend

On January 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.85 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share.

At the current share price of $35.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.25%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.48%, the lowest has been 3.18%, and the highest has been 7.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.80 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.96 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.10%.

International Paper Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

International Paper is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. It produces corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. The company is headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ approximately 48,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2020 were $21 billion.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.