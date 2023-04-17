Unusual Call Option Trade in Intel (INTC) Worth $521.50K

On April 17, 2023 at 12:58:05 ET an unusually large $521.50K block of Call contracts in Intel (INTC) was sold, with a strike price of $30.00 / share, expiring in 641 day(s) (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.23 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.17th percentile of all recent large trades made in INTC options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3542 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intel. This is a decrease of 111 owner(s) or 3.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTC is 0.35%, a decrease of 21.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.08% to 2,779,359K shares. The put/call ratio of INTC is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.24% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intel is $28.94. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.24% from its latest reported closing price of $31.89.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Intel is $62,219MM, a decrease of 1.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.92.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkley W R holds 1,885K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,672K shares, representing a decrease of 41.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 19.40% over the last quarter.

Spreng Capital Management holds 28K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 9.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Meridian Wealth Management holds 29K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 19.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 22.20% over the last quarter.

AMANX - AMANA INCOME FUND Amana Income Fund Investor Shares holds 900K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CMG Global Holdings holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 31.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 31.53% over the last quarter.

Intel Declares $0.12 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 7, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the current share price of $31.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.57%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.78%, the lowest has been 1.52%, and the highest has been 5.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.85 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.43 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.62%.

Intel Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intel , is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore's Law, it continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers' greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, it unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better.

See all Intel regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.