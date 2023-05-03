Unusual Call Option Trade in Intel (INTC) Worth $247.95K

On May 3, 2023 at 10:18:34 ET an unusually large $247.95K block of Call contracts in Intel (INTC) was bought, with a strike price of $31.00 / share, expiring in 16 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.44 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 80.32th percentile of all recent large trades made in INTC options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3513 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intel. This is a decrease of 114 owner(s) or 3.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTC is 0.40%, a decrease of 10.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 2,779,793K shares. The put/call ratio of INTC is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.35% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intel is $29.37. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.35% from its latest reported closing price of $29.77.

The projected annual revenue for Intel is $62,219MM, an increase of 10.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.92.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bartlett & Co. holds 166K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares, representing a decrease of 54.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 23.09% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,782K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,820K shares, representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 6.89% over the last quarter.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers holds 22K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Value V.I. Fund Class I holds 33K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 15.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 19.37% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP SSGA S&P 500 Index Fund Standard Class holds 1,138K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,112K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 2.34% over the last quarter.

Intel Declares $0.12 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 7, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the current share price of $29.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.68%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.77%, the lowest has been 1.52%, and the highest has been 5.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.85 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.27 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.73. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.62%.

Intel Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intel , is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore's Law, it continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers' greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, it unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better.

