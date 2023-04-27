Unusual Call Option Trade in Impinj (PI) Worth $50.00K

On April 27, 2023 at 15:58:04 ET an unusually large $50.00K block of Call contracts in Impinj (PI) was sold, with a strike price of $160.00 / share, expiring in 176 day(s) (on October 20, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 516 funds or institutions reporting positions in Impinj. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 18.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PI is 0.40%, a decrease of 1.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.51% to 30,248K shares. The put/call ratio of PI is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.65% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Impinj is $147.03. The forecasts range from a low of $136.35 to a high of $162.75. The average price target represents an increase of 8.65% from its latest reported closing price of $135.32.

The projected annual revenue for Impinj is $328MM, an increase of 12.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NSIDX - Northern Small Cap Index Fund holds 11K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PI by 34.19% over the last quarter.

Assenagon Asset Management holds 17K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GSSC - Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 9.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PI by 5.48% over the last quarter.

VITAX - Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 148K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares, representing an increase of 30.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PI by 112.32% over the last quarter.

SCHB - Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 5.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PI by 11.17% over the last quarter.

Impinj Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Impinj helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things - such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments - to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things.

