Unusual Call Option Trade in Immunogen (IMGN) Worth $68.25K

On April 28, 2023 at 14:18:29 ET an unusually large $68.25K block of Call contracts in Immunogen (IMGN) was bought, with a strike price of $7.00 / share, expiring in 21 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.49 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.98th percentile of all recent large trades made in IMGN options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 392 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immunogen. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMGN is 0.09%, an increase of 8.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.04% to 214,722K shares. The put/call ratio of IMGN is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 191.20% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Immunogen is $12.58. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 191.20% from its latest reported closing price of $4.32.

The projected annual revenue for Immunogen is $158MM, an increase of 44.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.87.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sectoral Asset Management holds 804K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 849K shares, representing a decrease of 5.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMGN by 3.46% over the last quarter.

FZILX - Fidelity ZERO International Index Fund holds 66K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 105K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares, representing an increase of 4.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMGN by 6.14% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 68K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing a decrease of 15.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMGN by 88.07% over the last quarter.

BlackRock ETF Trust - BlackRock Future Health ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Immunogen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, the company aims to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer its patients more good days.

