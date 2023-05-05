Unusual Call Option Trade in ImmunityBio (IBRX) Worth $300.01K

On May 5, 2023 at 15:46:17 ET an unusually large $300.01K block of Call contracts in ImmunityBio (IBRX) was sold, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 77 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.73 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in IBRX options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 274 funds or institutions reporting positions in ImmunityBio. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBRX is 0.06%, a decrease of 27.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.58% to 55,151K shares. The put/call ratio of IBRX is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 137.21% Upside

As of April 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for ImmunityBio is 9.18. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 137.21% from its latest reported closing price of 3.87.

The projected annual revenue for ImmunityBio is 21MM, an increase of 8,488.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.05.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cvi Holdings holds 7,609K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 4,553K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,417K shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBRX by 10.52% over the last quarter.

Callan Capital holds 2,980K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,397K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,062K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,036K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBRX by 4.35% over the last quarter.

ImmunityBio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NantKwest (NASDAQ: NK) is an innovative, clinical-stage, immunotherapy company focused on harnessing the power of the innate immune system to treat cancer and infectious diseases. NantKwest is the leading producer of clinical dose forms of off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies. The activated NK cell platform is designed to destroy cancer and virally-infected cells. The safety of these optimized, activated NK cells-as well as their activity against a broad range of cancers-has been tested in phase I clinical trials in Canada and Europe, as well as in multiple phase I and II clinical trials in the United States. By leveraging an integrated and extensive genomics and transcriptomics discovery and development engine, together with a pipeline of multiple, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology programs, NantKwest's goal is to transform medicine by bringing novel NK cell-based therapies to routine clinical care. NantKwest is a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies.

