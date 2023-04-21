Unusual Call Option Trade in Immersion (IMMR) Worth $20.00K

On April 21, 2023 at 15:50:02 ET an unusually large $20.00K block of Call contracts in Immersion (IMMR) was bought, with a strike price of $7.50 / share, expiring in 28 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immersion. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 26.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMMR is 0.30%, an increase of 26.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.84% to 20,247K shares. The put/call ratio of IMMR is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.92% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Immersion is $10.71. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 40.92% from its latest reported closing price of $7.60.

The projected annual revenue for Immersion is $34MM, a decrease of 10.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.64.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perritt Capital Management holds 118K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing an increase of 10.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMMR by 27.43% over the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 13K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department holds 39K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing a decrease of 22.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMMR by 0.67% over the last quarter.

FSCFX - Strategic Advisers Small-Mid Cap Fund holds 587K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 568K shares, representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMMR by 27.65% over the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 63.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMMR by 775.05% over the last quarter.

Immersion Declares $0.03 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 13, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $7.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.58%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.61%, the lowest has been 0.72%, and the highest has been 2.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.08 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Immersion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Immersion Corporation is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company invents, accelerates, and scales haptic experiences by providing technology solutions for mobile, automotive, gaming, and consumer electronics. Haptic technology creates immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users' sense of touch.

