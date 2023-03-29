Unusual Call Option Trade in ICU Medical (ICUI) Worth $1,110.00K

On March 29, 2023 at 11:29:03 ET an unusually large $1,110.00K block of Call contracts in ICU Medical (ICUI) was bought, with a strike price of $160.00 / share, expiring in 51 days (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was � sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in ICUI options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.04% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for ICU Medical is $209.10. The forecasts range from a low of $202.00 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 34.04% from its latest reported closing price of $156.00.

The projected annual revenue for ICU Medical is $2,424MM, an increase of 6.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 659 funds or institutions reporting positions in ICU Medical. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICUI is 0.23%, an increase of 2.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.20% to 29,415K shares. The put/call ratio of ICUI is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,557K shares representing 10.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,507K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICUI by 1.68% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,423K shares representing 10.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,479K shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICUI by 1.82% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,366K shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,290K shares, representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICUI by 1.73% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 1,241K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nuance Investments holds 939K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,027K shares, representing a decrease of 9.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICUI by 10.00% over the last quarter.

ICU Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical products used in infusion therapy and critical care applications. ICU Medical's product portfolio includes IV smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed system transfer devices for hazardous drugs, sterile IV solutions, cardiac monitoring systems, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

