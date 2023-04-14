Unusual Call Option Trade in Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Worth $1,200.00K

On April 14, 2023 at 14:58:32 ET an unusually large $1,200.00K block of Call contracts in Horizon Pharma (HZNP) was sold, with a strike price of $115.00 / share, expiring in 126 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 7.51 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in HZNP options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1206 funds or institutions reporting positions in Horizon Pharma. This is an increase of 101 owner(s) or 9.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HZNP is 0.75%, an increase of 90.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.65% to 237,712K shares. The put/call ratio of HZNP is 2.63, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.01% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Horizon Pharma is $122.91. The forecasts range from a low of $117.66 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.01% from its latest reported closing price of $110.72.

The projected annual revenue for Horizon Pharma is $4,050MM, an increase of 11.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VMSGX - Mid Cap Strategic Growth Fund holds 63K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing a decrease of 8.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HZNP by 63.85% over the last quarter.

EHP Funds holds 39K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

ProShare Advisors holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HZNP by 61.96% over the last quarter.

REAYX - Equity Income Fund Class Y holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 45.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HZNP by 24.65% over the last quarter.

TQSMX - T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Small & Mid-Cap Core Equity Fund holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Horizon Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. The Company pipeline is purposeful: it applyie scientific expertise and courages to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. The Company believes science and compassion must work together to transform lives.

