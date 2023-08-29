Unusual Call Option Trade in Home Depot (HD) Worth $4,102.00K

On August 29, 2023 at 15:43:38 ET an unusually large $4,102.00K block of Call contracts in Home Depot (HD) was sold, with a strike price of $300.00 / share, expiring in 17 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.53 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in HD options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4635 funds or institutions reporting positions in Home Depot. This is a decrease of 56 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HD is 0.78%, a decrease of 4.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.38% to 782,998K shares. The put/call ratio of HD is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.63% Downside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Home Depot is 323.87. The forecasts range from a low of 242.40 to a high of $388.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.63% from its latest reported closing price of 325.91.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Home Depot is 164,075MM, an increase of 5.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.47.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 39,146K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,524K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HD by 2.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,335K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,550K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HD by 3.54% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,112K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,782K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HD by 3.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 19,382K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,135K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HD by 3.56% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,596K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,719K shares, representing a decrease of 7.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HD by 6.73% over the last quarter.

Home Depot Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,296 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2019, The Home Depot had sales of $110.2 billion and earnings of $11.2 billion. The company employs more than 400,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.