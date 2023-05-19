Unusual Call Option Trade in Hologic (HOLX) Worth $89.89K

On May 19, 2023 at 14:06:21 ET an unusually large $89.89K block of Call contracts in Hologic (HOLX) was sold, with a strike price of $85.00 / share, expiring in 63 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 10.91 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in HOLX options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1553 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hologic. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 0.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOLX is 0.27%, an increase of 9.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.56% to 268,452K shares. The put/call ratio of HOLX is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.91% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hologic is 93.96. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.91% from its latest reported closing price of 81.06.

The projected annual revenue for Hologic is 3,896MM, a decrease of 3.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.54.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 21,841K shares representing 8.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,377K shares, representing a decrease of 7.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 5.83% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 11,498K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,730K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 7.65% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,985K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,992K shares, representing an increase of 44.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 72.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,470K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,431K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 7.63% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,771K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,659K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 8.94% over the last quarter.

Hologic Background Information

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment.

Key filings for this company:

