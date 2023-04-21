Unusual Call Option Trade in Hologic (HOLX) Worth $11.14K

On April 21, 2023 at 10:30:47 ET an unusually large $11.14K block of Call contracts in Hologic (HOLX) was bought, with a strike price of $95.00 / share, expiring in 28 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1553 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hologic. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOLX is 0.35%, an increase of 32.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 273,341K shares. The put/call ratio of HOLX is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.44% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hologic is $88.62. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5.44% from its latest reported closing price of $84.05.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hologic is $3,896MM, a decrease of 12.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.54.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SECUX - Guggenheim StylePlus - Mid Growth Fund A-Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 56.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 17.72% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Socially Responsible Portfolio Class IA holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 5.59% over the last quarter.

SMIPX - Mid Capitalization Portfolio - Class I holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 6.56% over the last quarter.

Ci Investments holds 29K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 12.35% over the last quarter.

THMAX - Thrivent Moderate Allocation Fund holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 86.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 39.41% over the last quarter.

Hologic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment.

See all Hologic regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.